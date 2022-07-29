National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 240 ($2.89) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Express Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.78. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.10 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.49.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Express Group

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,048.19). In related news, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,565.18). Also, insider Chris Davies bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,048.19).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.