NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $24.61. NETGEAR shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 374 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $284,926 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

