Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.