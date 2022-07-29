Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nexi Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.02) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

