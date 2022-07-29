Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.25. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

