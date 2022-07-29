Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.23 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.