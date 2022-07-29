Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 183,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,028.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.