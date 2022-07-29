Niu Technologies Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wang forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Niu Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NIU opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.71. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

