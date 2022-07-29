Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Ralph Brandenberger Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 3rd, Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,100.00.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.