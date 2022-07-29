Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Ralph Brandenberger Sells 3,000 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,100.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

