Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nomura in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Nomura’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 4.94%.

Nomura Trading Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMR opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Nomura has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Nomura by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 168,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

