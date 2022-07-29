Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Short Interest Update

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 8,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIMU opened at $0.02 on Friday. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of non-invasive, motorized, and whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic platforms. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Miami, Florida.

