Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Short Interest Update

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 8,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIMU opened at $0.02 on Friday. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NIMU)
