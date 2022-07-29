Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Nick Kelsall Sells 25,222 Shares

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,372.89).

Shares of NXR opened at GBX 227 ($2.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £202.61 million and a PE ratio of 732.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. Norcros plc has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,225.81%.

Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

