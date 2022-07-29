Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NSC opened at $244.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
