Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

NYSE NSC opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

