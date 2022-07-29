NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.57 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

