Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $30.22 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

NUE opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 257.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

