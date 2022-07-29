Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

