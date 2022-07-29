Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Nuvectis Pharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,332,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hoberman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,332,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,923 shares of company stock worth $530,179 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Articles

