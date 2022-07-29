NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 397.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

