NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 397.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
