NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

