O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

