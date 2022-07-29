Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,290 at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($17.05) to GBX 1,290 ($15.54) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 850 ($10.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,648 ($19.86).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 785.80 ($9.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.86. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -26.02.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.57) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($120,534.94). Insiders have bought 12,657 shares of company stock worth $10,049,313 over the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

