Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OMCL. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

