OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

LON:OTMP opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.33 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.64.

Insider Activity at OnTheMarket

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £11,560.50 ($13,928.31).

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

