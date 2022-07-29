Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 2,833.0% in July

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,800 shares, a growth of 2,833.0% from the June 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.8 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022. Orrön Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

