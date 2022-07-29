Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,386,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

