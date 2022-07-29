PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,132 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $88,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 173,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of PACW opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

