Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 620 ($7.47) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 650 ($7.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:PAG opened at GBX 537 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.28. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.46).

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,343.90).

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.