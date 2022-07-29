Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,159 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $193.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

