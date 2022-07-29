Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Fox Factory by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $9,126,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

