Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

NASDAQ OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

