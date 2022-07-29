Patricia F. Elcan Acquires 325 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

HCA stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

