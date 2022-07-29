Patrick Gary Kennedy Acquires 16,000 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,048.19).

GNC opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.22) on Friday. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.80). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,024.00.

Several analysts have commented on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

