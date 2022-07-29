Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

