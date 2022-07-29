Permit Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.