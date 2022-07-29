Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

