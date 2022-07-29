PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a growth of 2,512.5% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Recommended Stories
