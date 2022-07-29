PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a growth of 2,512.5% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $301,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

