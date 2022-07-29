Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 4,473 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £984.06 ($1,185.61).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,684 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £983.64 ($1,185.11).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The company has a market cap of £95.82 million and a PE ratio of -24.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.29. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40).

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

