PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $86.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.81.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 238,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,874 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

