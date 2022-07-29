Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, an increase of 10,004.3% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Playtech has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

