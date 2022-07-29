PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

