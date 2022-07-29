Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,901 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

