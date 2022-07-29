Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Head-To-Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.50% 15.41% 7.86% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 1.51 $4.45 million $0.87 18.28 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 100.76 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.33

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

