PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PRS REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £599.78 million and a PE ratio of 910.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.62.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

About PRS REIT

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

