PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.61 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.
PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1 %
PulteGroup stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 113,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.