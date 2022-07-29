Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($73.47) target price by Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €66.14 ($67.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.93 and its 200-day moving average is €74.95. Puma has a 52-week low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

