Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $9.23. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 27,195 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 90.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

See Also

