Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for DT Midstream, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%.
DT Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %
DTM stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. DT Midstream has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $59.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 436,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
