Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

