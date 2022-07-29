Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By Cormark

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.72.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.77.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.